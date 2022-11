DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

While Elon Musk talks about free speech, he gets irritated by the tweets of his employees. Someone at Twitter HQ, wrote Elon Musk 'Supreme Parasite'. There is a tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter. Today, in DNA see why people called Musk 'Supreme Parasite'?