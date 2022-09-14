NewsVideos

DNA: What made King Charles III furious?

There are very few people in the world who, after getting the crown, are able to tolerate the power that comes with it or are comfortable with it. Whereas there is a large class in the world that changes as soon as it gets power and something similar has happened with King Charles III. Watch the report.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
