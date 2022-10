DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

Today there were two eclipses in India, one solar eclipse and the other WhatsApp eclipse. WhatsApp eclipse showed its outbreak in many countries of the Middle East, Europe and South Asia including India, due to which people could not use WhatsApp. Know why WhatsApp was closed for one and a half hours?