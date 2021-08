DNA: Where is Taliban's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada?

Akhundzada was last seen in Pakistan in Karachi where he was present in a safe house in Pakistan. But for the last several days no one has any news of Hibatullah Akhundzada. Even the Taliban have no news of Akhundzada. The big question is that when such a big incident has happened in Afghanistan where the Taliban is about to form the government after occupying Afghanistan after 20 years, then why is Akhundzada not coming forward?