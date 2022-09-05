NewsVideos

DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?

Today an Indian-born went on to become the Prime Minister of Britain. Rishi Sunak, the leader of the Conservative Party and former Finance Minister of Britain, lost the race to become Prime Minister to his own party member Liz Truss. And now 47-year-old Liz Truss is all set to be the new Prime Minister of Britain.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
Today an Indian-born went on to become the Prime Minister of Britain. Rishi Sunak, the leader of the Conservative Party and former Finance Minister of Britain, lost the race to become Prime Minister to his own party member Liz Truss. And now 47-year-old Liz Truss is all set to be the new Prime Minister of Britain.

All Videos

Centre summons Wikipedia executive after Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Khalistan’ edit | Zee English News
Centre summons Wikipedia executive after Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Khalistan’ edit | Zee English News
This is how the journey of PM Liz Truss has been
This is how the journey of PM Liz Truss has been
DNA: Why government decide to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
2:47
DNA: Why government decide to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
19:15
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
8:50
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence

Trending Videos

Centre summons Wikipedia executive after Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Khalistan’ edit | Zee English News
This is how the journey of PM Liz Truss has been
2:47
DNA: Why government decide to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
19:15
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
8:50
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video,Rishi Sunak,Britain Prime Minister Election 2022,liz truss won election,liz truss New PM,Liz Truss,liz truss vs rishi sunak,rishi sunak vs liz truss,rishi sunak and liz truss,liz truss rishi sunak,uk pm election,british pm election,uk pm election 2022,britain pm election,liz truss and rishi sunak,Rishi Sunak News,UK Election Polls,election,uk election news,what happened to rishi sunak,why Rishi Sunak lost the UK Prime Minister election,