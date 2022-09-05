DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?

Today an Indian-born went on to become the Prime Minister of Britain. Rishi Sunak, the leader of the Conservative Party and former Finance Minister of Britain, lost the race to become Prime Minister to his own party member Liz Truss. And now 47-year-old Liz Truss is all set to be the new Prime Minister of Britain.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

Today an Indian-born went on to become the Prime Minister of Britain. Rishi Sunak, the leader of the Conservative Party and former Finance Minister of Britain, lost the race to become Prime Minister to his own party member Liz Truss. And now 47-year-old Liz Truss is all set to be the new Prime Minister of Britain.