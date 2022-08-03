DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?

US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reached Taipei, the capital of Taiwan amid all the threats from China. On her arrival in Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a statement. China threatened and said that those who are playing with fire will have to pay the price.

Aug 03, 2022

