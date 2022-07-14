NewsVideos

DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was Sri Lanka's President as well as the Defense Minister. But today, the people of Sri Lanka have forced him to leave the country and run away. This shows that in a democratic country nothing is greater than the power of the people. Before the economic crisis, the Rajapaksa family had major control over most of the constitutional posts in Sri Lankan government.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
