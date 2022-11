DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

When the plane shakes, most of the people think that now they will not sit in the plane due to fire. But then they also think that the plane is being flown by two pilots who will handle any emergency situation. More than 40 countries have demanded Single Pilot Flight from the International Civil Aviation Organization, the agency for up to Aviation Standards.