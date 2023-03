videoDetails

Do You Know About 'Iron Man Racing Series', Jet Suit Inventor Introduces International Championship

| Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

The inventor of the Jet Suit, Richard Browning, introduces an International Race Series. The theme for this racing series is “Red Bull Air Race meets Iron Man”. Celebrities are pushing the limits of physics in spectacular waterfront locations worldwide. The pilots will be seen racing the 1500bhp Jet Suits against each other.