Donald Trump: Kashmir situation is explosive and complicated

A day after dialing Narendra Modi and Imran Khan over Kashmir issue, Donald Trump has spoken about the contentious topic again. In an interview to NBC News, US President Donald Trump has repeated his offer of looking to mediate to solve the issue despite India making it clear that it is a bilateral issue between two countries. Trump in his comments to NBC News said that there is a religious angle to the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that the situation is extremely explosive and 'you have two countries that haven't got along well for a long time'.

Aug 21, 2019, 08:44 AM IST

