Dozens killed in deadly bomb blast at political rally in northwest Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
At least 44 people killed and more than 200 others injured in deadly bomb blast in Pakistan. The blast occurred at a JUI-F convention in Khar-Tehsil of Bajaur district. A local JUI-F leader, Amir Ziaullah Jan, was also killed in the blast.

