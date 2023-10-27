trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680664
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Eight Indian Nationals Given Death Penalty In Qatar, India To Explore All Legal Options

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
A Qatari court handed death sentences to eight Indian nationals. These Indian nationals were detained in Doha for over a year. Expressing shock over the verdict, India vowed to explore all legal options in the case.
Follow Us

All Videos

Jaishankar meet Oman: Jaishankar spoke to the Foreign Minister of Oman
play icon1:19
Jaishankar meet Oman: Jaishankar spoke to the Foreign Minister of Oman
Controversial statement of CM Ashok Gehlot on ED-CBI
play icon3:14
Controversial statement of CM Ashok Gehlot on ED-CBI
Have you seen this digital attack of Modi? 'Previous governments were in hanging mode'
play icon3:1
Have you seen this digital attack of Modi? 'Previous governments were in hanging mode'
Israel launches continuous attack on Hamas even after 21st Day
play icon3:50
Israel launches continuous attack on Hamas even after 21st Day
BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment
play icon10:0
BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment

Trending Videos

Jaishankar meet Oman: Jaishankar spoke to the Foreign Minister of Oman
play icon1:19
Jaishankar meet Oman: Jaishankar spoke to the Foreign Minister of Oman
Controversial statement of CM Ashok Gehlot on ED-CBI
play icon3:14
Controversial statement of CM Ashok Gehlot on ED-CBI
Have you seen this digital attack of Modi? 'Previous governments were in hanging mode'
play icon3:1
Have you seen this digital attack of Modi? 'Previous governments were in hanging mode'
Israel launches continuous attack on Hamas even after 21st Day
play icon3:50
Israel launches continuous attack on Hamas even after 21st Day
BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment
play icon10:0
BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment