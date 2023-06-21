NewsVideos
videoDetails

Elon Musk refutes Jack Dorsey's allegations,says,'US law cannot be implemented in the world'

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Elon Musk has denied Jack Dorsey's allegations. Elon Musk said that America's law cannot be implemented worldwide and cannot be imposed on any other country. He said that we have to follow the law of the local government and if we do not follow the law, we will be closed.

All Videos

Big news related to Wankhede case
play icon1:43
Big news related to Wankhede case
Modi's sharp attack on China from America!
play icon4:46
Modi's sharp attack on China from America!
'I am Fan of Modi,' says Elon Musk
play icon3:24
'I am Fan of Modi,' says Elon Musk
Heavy sloganeering in America as PM Modi arrives, many impressed
play icon6:2
Heavy sloganeering in America as PM Modi arrives, many impressed
Watch horrifying video of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Stuntmen
play icon0:35
Watch horrifying video of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Stuntmen

Trending Videos

Big news related to Wankhede case
play icon1:43
Big news related to Wankhede case
Modi's sharp attack on China from America!
play icon4:46
Modi's sharp attack on China from America!
'I am Fan of Modi,' says Elon Musk
play icon3:24
'I am Fan of Modi,' says Elon Musk
Heavy sloganeering in America as PM Modi arrives, many impressed
play icon6:2
Heavy sloganeering in America as PM Modi arrives, many impressed
Watch horrifying video of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Stuntmen
play icon0:35
Watch horrifying video of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Stuntmen
elon musk on jack ma,elon musk on jack dorsey,elon musk jack ma interview,elon musk jack dorsey cathie wood,elon musk jack dorsey live,elon musk and jack dorsey live stream,Jack Dorsey,jack dorsey elon musk,jack dorsey elon musk interview,jack dorsey elon musk live,jack dorsey elon musk tweet,jack dorsey elon musk news,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee Hindustan,Latest News,today news,zee latest news today,Twitter,Twitter CEO,breaking,Hindi News,latest,