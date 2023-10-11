trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673830
First Plane With US Weapons Arrives in Israel As Battle Enters 5th Day | Israel-Palestine Conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Israel continued to pound targets of Islamist movement Hamas’ as the war entered day 05. The violence that has claimed more than 1,600 lives so far, prompted Intl support for Israel. Amid the conflict, the US sent its first plane carrying lethal weapons to southern Israel on Oct 10, informed IDF
