Flu Outbreak: Thousands of birds die in Peru. Here's why...

|Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
In a grim reality, thousands of birds have died on Peruvian coasts in recent weeks following an outbreak of avian influenza in the Andean country. Watch the video for the full story...

