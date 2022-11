Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan reacts to appointment of new Army Chief

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

Pakistan: Lt Gen Asim Munir has been named as the new Army Chief staff and Sahir Shamshad Mirza will be the new Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee. Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb took to Twitter to make this announcement. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has tweeted over the appointment of a new Army Chief. Watch the video to know more about it.