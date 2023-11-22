trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691039
"Giving Space Of Extremism…” EAM Jaishankar Takes A Dig At Canada | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
The Indo-Canadian diplomatic rift is showing no signs of improving, with Canada failing to disclose proper evidence over its allegations against India. In that series, External Affairs Minster Dr S Jaishankar on November 21 slammed Canada during his talks with his Australian Counterpart Penny Wong.
