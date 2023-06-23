NewsVideos
“God like figure in India…” US Congressman Michael McCaul hails PM Modi’s address at US Congress

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul on June 23 lauded PM Modi’s address at joint session and said that he is a god like figure in India.

