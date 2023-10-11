trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673719
Ground Report: Israel sets up relief camps, troops continue attack on Palestine

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Israel is in retaliatory mode after Hamas terrorists wreaked havoc in Israel on October 7. In retaliation, Israeli Air Force rained fire in Gaza as the conflict escalated after Hamas' surprise attack. Meanwhile, world leaders unequivocally stand in solidarity with Israel and extend support. Western Countries like US, UK, France, Germany, Italy released a joint statement in support of Israel.
