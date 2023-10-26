trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680138
"Hamas Hiding Behind Palestinian Civilians," Said Biden At Joint Press Conference With Australian PM Albanese

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Amid Israel's military response to the October 7 terror attacks, US President Joe Biden on October 26, said the terrorist group Hamas was hiding behind Palestinian civilians, stressing that they are despicable and cowardly.
