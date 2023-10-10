trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673332
Hamas official makes huge statement on Israel Conflict

|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The Israel-Hamas war appears to be intensifying. Meanwhile, the statement of a senior Hamas official has come to light. He says, 'Iran has no role in the Israeli attack'
Israel has claimed the death of 1500 people in retaliation
Israel has claimed the death of 1500 people in retaliation
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Israeli Army said ordinary citizens to leave the Gaza Strip
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Israeli Army said ordinary citizens to leave the Gaza Strip
Israel Palestine War News: What are the challenges facing Israel?
Israel Palestine War News: What are the challenges facing Israel?
Shubhman Gill discharged from hospital as his heath condition gets better
Shubhman Gill discharged from hospital as his heath condition gets better
War underway between Israel and Hamas! Know who is with whom?
 War underway between Israel and Hamas! Know who is with whom?

