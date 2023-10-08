trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672404
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hamas's rapid rocket attack on Israel! Bombing continues from both sides even after 24 hours

|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 06:30 AM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict: Hamas extremists suddenly launched a major attack on Saturday, a Jewish holiday. Israel fired thousands of rockets at cities near the Gaza Strip and sent dozens of fighters there, killing at least 150 people. Even after 24 hours, the rocket attacks are not stopping and the bombardment from both sides is continuing.
Follow Us

All Videos

what is the reason for Israel Hamas Conflict?
play icon27:38
what is the reason for Israel Hamas Conflict?
Israel-Palestine War: Israel's Ambassador Guarantees Hamas Will Face
play icon3:20
Israel-Palestine War: Israel's Ambassador Guarantees Hamas Will Face "Severe Retaliation"
Al-Hilal Star Neymar Jr And Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Announce Birth Of Their Daughter
play icon2:2
Al-Hilal Star Neymar Jr And Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Announce Birth Of Their Daughter
Netanyahu's challenge...'Hamas will no longer survive'
play icon4:55
Netanyahu's challenge...'Hamas will no longer survive'
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war
play icon13:56
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war

Trending Videos

what is the reason for Israel Hamas Conflict?
play icon27:38
what is the reason for Israel Hamas Conflict?
Israel-Palestine War: Israel's Ambassador Guarantees Hamas Will Face
play icon3:20
Israel-Palestine War: Israel's Ambassador Guarantees Hamas Will Face "Severe Retaliation"
Al-Hilal Star Neymar Jr And Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Announce Birth Of Their Daughter
play icon2:2
Al-Hilal Star Neymar Jr And Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Announce Birth Of Their Daughter
Netanyahu's challenge...'Hamas will no longer survive'
play icon4:55
Netanyahu's challenge...'Hamas will no longer survive'
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war
play icon13:56
Big statement from Sunak and Macron on Israel Hamas war
israel hamas conflict live,israel hamas conflict explained,israel hamas conflict in hindi,hamas israel conflict,hamas israel conflict explained,Israel,israel news hindi,israel attack live news,Missile attack,missile attack on israel from lebanon,hamas attack israel live,hamas attack israel today hindi,hamas attack israel hindi,israel palestine news today hindi,israel palestine conflict,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,trending news,