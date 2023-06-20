NewsVideos
“Har Bar Modi Sarkar…” Indian Americans in New York excited to welcome PM Modi

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a historic state visit to the United States on June 20. Members of the Indian Diaspora are elated to welcome Prime Minister Modi in New York. PM Modi to attend the International Yoga Day event at UN Headquarters in New York on June 21. On June 22, PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the White House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. It will be PM Modi’s first state visit to the United States since he assumed office in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress.

