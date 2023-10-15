trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675670
Heart-rending interview of sister of girl abducted by Hamas during the Nova party

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
The family members of the hostages and missing persons from Israel amid its ongoing war with the terrorist group Hamas urged the relevant authorities to apply pressure to the “right people in all the organisations in Turkey and Egypt,” to bring them back.
