Hindus have been targeted in Narel district of Bangladesh

Hindus have been targeted in Narel district of Bangladesh. Some people broke Hindu temples and shops of Hindus. These people were angry at the post made on Facebook by a person named Akash Shah regarding Prophet Mohammad. After which the angry mob also targeted the shops of Hindus including the temple. Akash Shah has been arrested by the police for hurting religious sentiments.

|Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
