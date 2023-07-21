trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638300
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Huge explosion in South Africa's Johannesburg

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Johannesburg Explosion 2023: A massive explosion has been witnessed in Johannesburg, South Africa. The explosion was so strong that the vehicles parked on the road were thrown several feet high. After this blast, there is an atmosphere of fear among the people.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Woman faces Vandalism in West Bengal's Andal
play icon1:16
Woman faces Vandalism in West Bengal's Andal
Seema Haider Breaking: Big disclosure on Sachin and Seema Haider, forgery in entry register
play icon1:5
Seema Haider Breaking: Big disclosure on Sachin and Seema Haider, forgery in entry register
4 accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case
play icon9:49
4 accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring curtains down at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show
play icon1:23
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring curtains down at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show
Delhi Murder Breaking: Sensation due to murder in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, people of special community took their lives
play icon1:18
Delhi Murder Breaking: Sensation due to murder in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, people of special community took their lives
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Woman faces Vandalism in West Bengal's Andal
play icon1:16
Woman faces Vandalism in West Bengal's Andal
Seema Haider Breaking: Big disclosure on Sachin and Seema Haider, forgery in entry register
play icon1:5
Seema Haider Breaking: Big disclosure on Sachin and Seema Haider, forgery in entry register
4 accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case
play icon9:49
4 accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring curtains down at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show
play icon1:23
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring curtains down at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show
Delhi Murder Breaking: Sensation due to murder in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, people of special community took their lives
play icon1:18
Delhi Murder Breaking: Sensation due to murder in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, people of special community took their lives
johannesburg explosion 2023,johannesburg explosion,johannesburg explosion today,south africa explosion,south africa explosion 2023,Explosion,explosion in south africa,explosion in south africa 2023,johannesburg explosion bree street,johannesburg explosion cause,johannesburg chemical explosion,jhb explosion today,explosion breaking news,latest explosion news,johannesburg blast,johannesburg blast today,Blast,blast in johannesburg,blast in south africa,Zee News,