Human-like Robots Steal The Thunder At World Robot Conference In Beijing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Visitors were treated to a display of vivid humanoid robots at the 2023 WRC in China. The Conference showcased new technology that upgraded the human-like robots' expressions and gestures. The upgrade has enabled the joints of the humanoids to move more naturally.
