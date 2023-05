videoDetails

Imran Khan can remain in custody for 4 to 5 days, sources revealed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

After the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Tuesday, it has been reported quoting sources that Imran Khan may remain in custody for about four to five days. Whereas NAB will ask for maximum remand of Imran.