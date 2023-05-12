हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Imran Khan granted two-week bail by Islamabad HC
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 12, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has got a big relief from the Islamabad High Court. Imran has got bail for 2 weeks from the court.
×
All Videos
7:17
Emergency can be imposed in Pakistan!
5:32
Badhir News: Imran Khan's threat to Shahbaz government
1:4
Uorfi Javed spotted at Mizu Restaurant in Bandra
0:50
Imran made a big allegation on Pakistani army chief
1:47
Supreme Court notice to Bengal, Tamil Nadu government
Trending Videos
7:17
Emergency can be imposed in Pakistan!
5:32
Badhir News: Imran Khan's threat to Shahbaz government
1:4
Uorfi Javed spotted at Mizu Restaurant in Bandra
0:50
Imran made a big allegation on Pakistani army chief
1:47
Supreme Court notice to Bengal, Tamil Nadu government
Imran Khan Get Bail,imran khan bail news,imran khan arrest,imran khan giraftari ki news,imran khan speech today,imran khan live,Imran Khan Pakistan,imran khan release video,Imran Khan Islamabad,imran khan islamabad jalsa,imran khan islamabad high court,Islamabad,Islamabad High Court,islamabad high court imran khan,pakistan pm peshi,pakistan pm hearing,imran hearing,Pakistan,Shehbaz Sharif,breaking,Hindi News,hearing,