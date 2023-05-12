NewsVideos
Imran Khan granted two-week bail by Islamabad HC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 12, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has got a big relief from the Islamabad High Court. Imran has got bail for 2 weeks from the court.

