Imran Khan To Challenge Election Commission Decision In High Court

|Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
Imran Khan has announced to challenge the decision of canceling the membership of EC in the High Court and expressed confidence that he will get the decision in his favor.

