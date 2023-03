videoDetails

Imran Khan's arrest possible at anytime, police reaches Lahore with Arrest Warrant

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan can be arrested any time. Police has reached Lahore with arrest warrant. 1300 policemen have been deployed for this. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Imran.