trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681917
NewsVideos
videoDetails

In A first, Nearly 7,50,000 Omani Voters Will Pick Shura Members By Electronic Voting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Over 7,50,000 electorates in the Sultanate of Oman on October 29 cast their franchise. In a first, the voting was done electronically to elect members of Majlis A’Shura for its tenth term.
Follow Us

All Videos

Play Icon2:3
"Kerala government is responsible for multiple explosions," Claims Union Minister Rajeev ChandrasekharX
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Play Icon3:56
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Know how train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh
Play Icon1:48
Know how train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
Play Icon1:21
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position
Play Icon2:13
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position

Trending Videos

play icon2:3
"Kerala government is responsible for multiple explosions," Claims Union Minister Rajeev ChandrasekharX
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
play icon3:56
Israeli army launches bomb attacks via jets on Hamas
Know how train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh
play icon1:48
Know how train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
play icon1:21
Noida's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category, With An AQI Of 324
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position
play icon2:13
EAM Jaishankar Highlights Reasons And Significance Of India's Strong Independent Foreign Policy Position