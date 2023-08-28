trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654680
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Archaeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb in Peru. It is believed to be the tomb of an elite religious leader in the Andean country. The "Priest of Pacopampa" refers to the highland archaeological zone where the tomb was found.
