India and UAE holds talks on Israel crisis

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Israel Vs Hamas Today: Today is the sixth day of war between Israel and Hamas. During this period, Israel has intensified its attacks on Hamas. Meanwhile, talks have taken place between India and UAE. A control room is being set up to monitor the situation.
