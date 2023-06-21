NewsVideos
videoDetails

“India can show the way to the World…” Prof Paul Romer lauds ‘Aadhaar’ system after meeting PM Modi

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Speaking to the media persons, Professor Paul Romer lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21.

All Videos

'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
play icon26:41
'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
Watch Indian Army soldiers performing Yoga at LoC
play icon8:16
Watch Indian Army soldiers performing Yoga at LoC
Grand preparation done from Delhi to New York on the occasion of Yoga Day
play icon3:41
Grand preparation done from Delhi to New York on the occasion of Yoga Day
Watch exclusive audio of 26/11 Terrorist Sajid Meer
play icon0:38
Watch exclusive audio of 26/11 Terrorist Sajid Meer
International Yoga Day: Are You A Modern-Day Yogi? Watch This...
play icon3:19
International Yoga Day: Are You A Modern-Day Yogi? Watch This...

Trending Videos

'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
play icon26:41
'Islam will not come under threat,' says Baba Ramdev on Yoga
Watch Indian Army soldiers performing Yoga at LoC
play icon8:16
Watch Indian Army soldiers performing Yoga at LoC
Grand preparation done from Delhi to New York on the occasion of Yoga Day
play icon3:41
Grand preparation done from Delhi to New York on the occasion of Yoga Day
Watch exclusive audio of 26/11 Terrorist Sajid Meer
play icon0:38
Watch exclusive audio of 26/11 Terrorist Sajid Meer
International Yoga Day: Are You A Modern-Day Yogi? Watch This...
play icon3:19
International Yoga Day: Are You A Modern-Day Yogi? Watch This...