India Must Take "These Allegations Seriously", Trudeau On Canada's Nijjar Charges After US Case

|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Canada sought more cooperation from India in an investigation of the murder of a Sikh separatist in British Columbia after the United States alleged that it had foiled an assassination attempt against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
