India-US defining the relationship as a unique connection between world's oldest and largest democracies: Anthony Blinken

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addressed the 48th edition of the US-India Business Coumcil’s India Ideas Summit in Washington DC India-US relationship and called it a defining one as it is between the world’s oldest and largest democracies. “We see this (India-US) defining the relationship as a unique connection between the world's oldest and largest democracies, with a special obligation now to demonstrate that our governments can deliver for & empower all of our citizens,” said Anthony Blinken.

