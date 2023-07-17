trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636638
India, US working together to speed energy transition: US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
In order to fast-track its energy transition, the United States (US) is working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment, US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen said on July 16. Addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 16, Yellen said that the collaboration between the two nations spans a wide range of issues, including catalyzing the clean energy transition.
