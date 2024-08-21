videoDetails

How long Hindus will be attacked in Bangladesh?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

To The Point: indus are being continuously targeted in Bangladesh, India's neighbor.. Their houses and shops are being looted. Arson is being done. Women are being brutalized. And now the fundamentalists have started a new conspiracy against Hindus. Hindus are now being forcibly removed from government jobs. They are being made to write in their resignation that they are unfit for this job and all this is happening as part of a conspiracy to starve Hindus in Bangladesh and drive them away from there. Because when Hindus will not have jobs and money, they will be dependent on each grain. And then they will be forced to bow down to the fundamentalists. After all, how is the conspiracy of fundamentalists against Hindus progressing despite the formation of the interim government? Today TO THE POINT will discuss this.