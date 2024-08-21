Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2780698https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/how-long-hindus-will-be-attacked-in-bangladesh-2780698.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

How long Hindus will be attacked in Bangladesh?

Sonam|Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: indus are being continuously targeted in Bangladesh, India's neighbor.. Their houses and shops are being looted. Arson is being done. Women are being brutalized. And now the fundamentalists have started a new conspiracy against Hindus. Hindus are now being forcibly removed from government jobs. They are being made to write in their resignation that they are unfit for this job and all this is happening as part of a conspiracy to starve Hindus in Bangladesh and drive them away from there. Because when Hindus will not have jobs and money, they will be dependent on each grain. And then they will be forced to bow down to the fundamentalists. After all, how is the conspiracy of fundamentalists against Hindus progressing despite the formation of the interim government? Today TO THE POINT will discuss this.

All Videos

Bharat Bandh 2024: Why It's Happening?
Play Icon01:31
Bharat Bandh 2024: Why It's Happening?
Police achieves huge success in Kannauj Case
Play Icon04:39
Police achieves huge success in Kannauj Case
PM Modi to be on Poland Ukraine Visit for three days
Play Icon02:25
PM Modi to be on Poland Ukraine Visit for three days
Watch beautiful visuals from India's Highest Road
Play Icon04:57
Watch beautiful visuals from India's Highest Road
Another attack on Hindus in Bangladesh
Play Icon04:12
Another attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

Trending Videos

Bharat Bandh 2024: Why It's Happening?
play icon1:31
Bharat Bandh 2024: Why It's Happening?
Police achieves huge success in Kannauj Case
play icon4:39
Police achieves huge success in Kannauj Case
PM Modi to be on Poland Ukraine Visit for three days
play icon2:25
PM Modi to be on Poland Ukraine Visit for three days
Watch beautiful visuals from India's Highest Road
play icon4:57
Watch beautiful visuals from India's Highest Road
Another attack on Hindus in Bangladesh
play icon4:12
Another attack on Hindus in Bangladesh