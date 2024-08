videoDetails

Bharat Bandh 2024: Why It's Happening?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Bharat Band 2024 Update: The impact of the Bharat Bandh called against the Supreme Court's decision on creamy layer in SC-ST reservation is being seen in Bihar. Bharat Bandh supporters blocked the road in Jehanabad, Bihar. Trains were stopped in Madhubani and Darbhanga. In Agra too, protesters forcibly closed shops.