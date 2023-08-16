trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649598
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian High Commission celebrates 77th Independence Day in London

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Indian High Commission in UK hoisted the Indian tricolour and celebrated the 77th Independence Day in London on Aug 15. The event which was held outside the Indian HC in London was attended by the Indian High Commissioner to the UK and Indian diaspora.

All Videos

Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
play icon3:44
Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
play icon0:41
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
play icon1:7
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
play icon10:53
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
Indian Air Force Airlifts 18 Stranded Army Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst | Landslide
play icon1:13
Indian Air Force Airlifts 18 Stranded Army Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst | Landslide

Trending Videos

Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
play icon3:44
Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
play icon0:41
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
play icon1:7
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
play icon10:53
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
Indian Air Force Airlifts 18 Stranded Army Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst | Landslide
play icon1:13
Indian Air Force Airlifts 18 Stranded Army Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst | Landslide