trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651488
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indians celebrate Independence Day at 41st Annual India Day Parade in New York

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Celebrations are underway at the 41st Annual India Day Parade in New York on August 21. Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Indian actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jacqueline Fernandez are headlining the annual parade. The India Day Parade is being organised by a leading diaspora organization, the Federation of India Association in New York, to commemorate India’s Independence Day.
Follow Us

All Videos

China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
play icon2:8
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
play icon2:1
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
play icon5:24
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
play icon0:35
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai
play icon0:39
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai

Trending Videos

China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
play icon2:8
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
play icon2:1
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
play icon5:24
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
play icon0:35
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai
play icon0:39
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai