BSF guns down Pak intruder in Amritsar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

Amritsar- Pakistani intruder killed. BSF on September 16 killed a Pakistani intruder in the border area near Ratankhurd village in Amritsar, who had stealthily crossed the IB (International Border) and started moving towards the border security fence taking advantage of darkness. Pakistani currency worth PKR 270 and a half torn PKR 10 note were recovered from him.