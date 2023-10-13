trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674643
Indians expresses gratitude on returning from Israel

Oct 13, 2023
Israel Vs Hamas Today: Today is the seventh day of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Indian citizens from Israel have been brought back home under Operation Ajay. Indians expressed gratitude to PM Modi on his return to India. Along with this, a big revelation was made on the situation in Israel.
