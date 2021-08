India's statement in UNSC on Afghanistan crisis, "terrorism cannot be justified at any cost"

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made the remarks while chairing the UN Security Council meeting. He said the UN Security Council cannot afford to be complacent about the activities of terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Haqqani network.