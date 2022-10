Infosys President Ravi Kumar S resigns after a stint of 20 years, boon or bane for the company?

| Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

IT giant, Infosys President Ravi Kumar S resigned after a massive career of 20 years. Reportedly, the company has not given any reason for the unforeseen move. The shocking move comes just days ahead of the company’s second quarter earnings announcement.