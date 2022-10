Intense fighting reported in 'annexed' Donetsk, Russia continues airstrikes on the regions

Oct 17, 2022

Heavy bombardment was seen in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk by the Russian forces. Reportedly, Russia has claimed Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia through referendums. But Ukraine has refuted the claim and continues to battle for the regions. Ukraine soldiers are engaged in intense fights with the Russian forces.