Interpol Issued Red Corner Notice For Wanted Khalistani Leader Karanvir Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Amid the widening diplomatic rift between India and Canada, Interpol has issued red corner notice against a Khalistani terrorist. Member of Babbar Khalsa International, 38-year-old Karanvir Singh is on Interpol’s radar.
