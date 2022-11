Investors dump Tesla shares after Twitter buyout, Elon Musk’s net worth dips below $200bn

| Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

Elon Musk's net worth falls below $200bn as investors dump Tesla shares. The investors have stated that Elon has been ‘more focused on Twitter' than Tesla. Forbes estimates that Musk's current net worth has slipped to $194.8 billion.