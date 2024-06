videoDetails

'Election commission should work impartially...'says Sanjay Raut

| Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shiv Sena Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut made serious allegations against the Election Commission. He said that the Election Commission should work impartially. Meanwhile, Congress leader Nana Patole claimed that the All India Alliance will win.